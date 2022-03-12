Children's Dyslexia Center of Central New York hosts annual gala

WHITESBORO, NY - The Children's Dyslexia Center of Central New York held their annual gala at Hart's Hill Inn Saturday evening.
This year's theme was "Family Fun".
After holding last year's gala virtually due to the pandemic, organizers say it was nice to have things back to normal.
The evening included cocktails, dinner, and live entertainment. There was also a large selection of raffle baskets and a photo booth so people could take home special memories of the event.
All proceeds from the gala will help the center, which is located in Oriskany, provide the appropriate tutoring and services children with dyslexia need to have a positive learning experience.
"It's a real transformation. It's like they've graduated from high school and they're ready to go. They're ready to take on the world” says Craig Cobb, executive vice president of the center’s board of governors.
“They're well aware that they are able to keep up with their peers and do much better in school, making their teachers proud, as well as their parents. They'll feel much better about themselves”.
This was the 9th year for the gala, which is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Children's Dyslexia Center of Central New York.