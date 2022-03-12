Children's Dyslexia Center of Central New York hosts annual gala

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and significant blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, highest amounts south of the Thruway and near I-81. Winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and create icy spots on previously plowed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of locally heavy lake effect snow will continue through the night, gradually shifting north towards the Thruway in the morning. Significant blowing and drifting snow will be the main hazard overnight. Also, wind chills will also drop between 0 and -10 degrees at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, and for Pennsylvania at 511pa.com. Or, dial 5-1-1 from within the respective state. &&