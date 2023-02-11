Norwich, N.Y.--The CEO of a Chenango County based yogurt company is donating $2-million dollars for earthquake relief in turkey. Chobani Yogurt CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya, a Turkish immigrant, announced on Twitter that he has pledged $1-million dollars and will match up to $1-million in donations to his Turkish Philanthropy Funds charity to help those affected by the earthquake in turkey. The charity’s website shows a goal of $10-million dollars. As of this Saturday afternoon, over $6-million had been raised.
Chobani CEO and Founder to donate $2-Million for earthquake relief
