Chobani CEO and Founder to donate $2-Million for earthquake relief

  • Updated
  • 0

Norwich, N.Y.--The CEO of a Chenango County based yogurt company is donating $2-million dollars for earthquake relief in turkey. Chobani Yogurt CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya, a Turkish immigrant, announced on Twitter that he has pledged $1-million dollars and will match up to $1-million in donations to his Turkish Philanthropy Funds charity to help those affected by the earthquake in turkey. The charity’s website shows a goal of $10-million dollars. As of this Saturday afternoon, over $6-million had been raised.

