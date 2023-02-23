Chobani founder donates $2M to native Turkey following devastating earthquakes

The founder and CEO of Chobani, Hamdi Ulukaya, who is originally from Turkey, is donating $2 million to relief efforts in his homeland following two devastating earthquakes this month.
On Feb. 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern and central Turkey as well as northern and Western Syria. On Feb. 20, another powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the region. The death toll between Turkey and Syria has topped 47,000 with recovery efforts still underway.
Ulukaya says he is from the northeast region of Turkey and his heart goes out to the people suffering in the aftermath.
“You know the people of Turkey have lived through earthquakes in periods of times,” Ulukaya said. “The early days are extremely important for relief efforts, you know, providing food and shelter. And the earth is still shaking. I'm still connected every day with the region. I think what we need right now is those urgent needs and I tried to do my best…I've reached out to a lot of businesses and my CEO friends and companies, I'm so proud of how much has been done and continues to be done."
Ulukaya launched Chobani in 2007 and has a manufacturing plant in South Edmeston.