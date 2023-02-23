 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Freezing rain showers expected. Total ice accumulations
of less than one tenth of inch on untreated surfaces.
Precipitation may be mixed at times with sleet, or snow.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Chobani founder donates $2M to native Turkey following devastating earthquakes

  • Updated
  • 0
Retail Conference Chobani

Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder, chairman and CEO of Chobani, speaks at the National Retail Federation conference, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The founder and CEO of Chobani, Hamdi Ulukaya, who is originally from Turkey, is donating $2 million to relief efforts in his homeland following two devastating earthquakes this month.

On Feb. 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern and central Turkey as well as northern and Western Syria. On Feb. 20, another powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the region. The death toll between Turkey and Syria has topped 47,000 with recovery efforts still underway.

Ulukaya says he is from the northeast region of Turkey and his heart goes out to the people suffering in the aftermath.

“You know the people of Turkey have lived through earthquakes in periods of times,” Ulukaya said. “The early days are extremely important for relief efforts, you know, providing food and shelter. And the earth is still shaking. I'm still connected every day with the region. I think what we need right now is those urgent needs and I tried to do my best…I've reached out to a lot of businesses and my CEO friends and companies, I'm so proud of how much has been done and continues to be done."

Ulukaya launched Chobani in 2007 and has a manufacturing plant in South Edmeston.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you