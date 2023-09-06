City of Oneonta Moves to Shut Down Town House Inn, Manager Charged

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The City of Oneonta is all done with the Town House Inn.
"We're in litigation with Town House. That's our goal, is to shut it down," says Mayor Mark Drnek.
It's not because homeless people stay there; it's because of what many do while there.
"We've had well over 400 police calls there in the last year. Over 400," says the mayor.
The hotel manager was arrested and charged with public nuisance, basically knowingly maintaining a premise, where people gather to break the law.
Someone fired a gun at the Inn Friday.
The Oneonta police chief says there was a fatal overdose at the Inn in recent weeks.
The mayor estimates it'll take about a month to shut it down.
The problem of homelessness in Oneonta reaches far beyond the Inn to local businesses.
"They're constantly passing by, asking for money, spare change, a cigarette, or something like that, and people don't want to be bothered when they eat," says Jenna Rotolo, Manager and Partner of Wiseguys.
"Every individual that lives in this community deserves to live in a place in which they feel safe," says the mayor.
How will they get there?
Creation of a Safe Homes and Neighborhoods Committee could.
Public education, so residents understand the extent of the police department's authority when it comes to dealing with issues involving homeless people. And a place outside of the city to house them, where they'll be supported with services.