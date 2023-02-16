City of Utica completes study to find potential solutions to homelessness in the area

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has completed a study that will be used to find solutions to the spike in local homelessness.
The City partnered with members of Hamilton College’s Arthur Levitt Public Affairs Center to conduct the study, which examines the scope of homelessness locally and how best to address it. The study was spearheaded by Gwendolyn Dordick, a professor at the City College of New York whose work focuses on assisting people experiencing chronic homelessness.
Mayor Robert Palmieri says he reached out to the Levitt Center in hopes of gaining an understanding of the root causes of rising homeless populations in Utica, particularly in the area of Oneida Square.
The study found that the homeless population in Oneida and Madison counties grew by 70% between January 2021 and January 2022.
The following recommendations were made based on the results of the study:
- The area should adopt the practices of Build for Zero, a national effort to combat homelessness. These practices include identifying homeless individuals by name and addressing their specific needs.
- The city should consider adopting a low-barrier 24/7 Navigation Center pilot program in cooperation with partner agencies and governments. This center would adopt a flexible approach to services to accommodate individuals who would otherwise face barriers to coming indoors.
- Offer support service providers that have built trust with populations that are typically difficult to reach.
- Create community forums to educate and listen to residents on a more regular baseless in regards to issues surrounding homelessness.
- Explore setting up a Landlord Office to involve landlords in coming up with potential solutions to house these populations.
The study emphasizes the need for harm reduction and “housing first” policies to address the needs of the unhoused population. There also needs to be a better understanding of who these people are and what they need.
"I think the thing that we found out was two things that really stick out is the lack of good data. The lack of good information of who we are talking about," Dordick said. "And, what we found was, there needs to be a dedication to 'housing first' practices. Again, that's to provide people with housing and if there are other issues that they need to attend to, they can attend to them basically by choice."
Palmieri says the city is committed to working with the community to find solutions.
"It’s time that we are proactive in creating the partnerships and taking actions to try to address homelessness as a community," he said. "It’s all of our problem and we need to work together to find solutions. Unfortunately, the old system isn’t working and we need to find ways to improve. I’d like to thank Hamilton College, Professor Dordick and all of the partners that have worked on this issue with us."
In addition to community programs to address homelessness, Palmieri says $6 million has been dedicated to bringing more than 250 affordable housing units to the city in the next two years.