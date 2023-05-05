City of Utica, Fire Department, can't agree on contract, move to arbitration

The Utica Fire Department and the city cannot agree on a contract for the fire department.
"It's been five years that we haven't been in a current contract and it's been frustrating for our members," says IFFA Local 32 President, Thomas Carcone. "During that time frame, it's been a really rough period, considering our firefighters have fought the pandemic, provided services to knowingly positive patients, fought an opioid crisis, in addition to a 40% increase in our call volume."
The city says they're not the ones who won't settle.
"If they're saying why can't we settle? That's on him, because we've settled contracts over and over again with the Teamsters, with CSEA and with the PBA," says Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri. "The contract that as we have proposed at this point is more lucrative than the police department's contract."
A huge sticking point: moving the department to self insurance, a move an arbitrator said the city had no right to do, without negotiations and union membership consent. The city is fighting that ruling in NYS Supsreme Court.
"We have given the mayor a path to continue on self insurance for the city employees regardless that he implemented it without an agreement. Part of comng to an agreement on continuing in the self insurance program would be our members contribute zero percent to that plan until the city can show that it's responsible in managing it. A 30% increase doesn't show responsibility," says Carcone.
"Everyone's paying 20% into health insurance. Every one of our unions is paying at least 20%," says the Mayor. "I am not gonna hold the residents hostage for someone who is not willing to negotiate so if that's what he wants, it will cost their union members more money, but if that's what he wants, we're able to do that. We're able to separate it at this time."
The city and its fire department go to binding arbitration May 18th.