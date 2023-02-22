City of Utica issues snow emergency due to snow, sleet in the forecast

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to heavy snow and ice in the forecast.
Widespread snow is expected to move into the region late Wednesday afternoon and early evening with 2 to 5 inches expected before changing to sleet and freezing rain.
Travel will be hazardous on untreated surfaces.
All vehicles within the city must be off the streets by 10 p.m. or they will be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.
The snow emergency is in effect until further notice.