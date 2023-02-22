 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds to 30 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

City of Utica issues snow emergency due to snow, sleet in the forecast

Snow plow truck

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to heavy snow and ice in the forecast.

Widespread snow is expected to move into the region late Wednesday afternoon and early evening with 2 to 5 inches expected before changing to sleet and freezing rain.

Travel will be hazardous on untreated surfaces.

All vehicles within the city must be off the streets by 10 p.m. or they will be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

The snow emergency is in effect until further notice.

