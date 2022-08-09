City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association

UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement.
The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
PBA President Josh Harrington hopes the terms of the agreement will help the department with recruitment.
“We are grateful to be able to come to terms with the City of Utica on a five-year contract. This contract helps the Utica Police Department stay competitive with the growing challenge of hiring the best and most qualified candidates to keep our community safe,” Harrington said.
The Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved the contract on Monday.