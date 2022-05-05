City of Utica seeking nominees for new public safety advisory board

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is looking for seven people will to serve on a new advisory board that will evaluate police practices and develop strategies to improve public safety.
Members would serve two-year terms on the Civilian Public Safety Advisory Board, is being established as part of the city’s police reform efforts.
The board must have at least two members from local nonprofits, and is asking organizations to submit nominations by June 1.
“Local non-profits and service providers play an integral role in public safety and the city encourages local non-profits to nominate individuals who can serve our community in this important capacity,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
The nomination form can be found at www.cityofutica.com.