City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is renovating Valley View and put out a request for proposals to find a partner to run it.
The current operator of Daniele’s at Valley View, Jeffery Daniels, who leases the space from the city, says he’s successfully run the business for 20 years and plans to throw his hat in the ring.
“My hope is we put an aggressive RFP, put an aggressive plan together to maintain this facility another 20 years...if need be,” Daniels said. “I cant just walk away. I lost two years of Covid, how do I get that back?”
Palmieri says it’s not a slight to the current operator, but by law, the city has to allow all interested parties to submit an RFP.
“They did a wonderful job up there. Do they have a leg up - we certainly know they have a great product and have done a great job, but it's going to be up for review, for everyone,” Palmieri said.
The proposals will be judged based on compensation to the city, experience in the industry and creative use of the premises.
The city is using $2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the renovations at Valley View.