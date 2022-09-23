City of Utica to begin construction on 2 new dog parks

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica is getting two new dog parks as part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, which aims to create a more diverse park system in the city.
The first will be built at T.R. Proctor Park and will have water fountains, a pavilion, a field hydrant and benches. The other park will be constructed in North Utica’s Cinderella Field and will have separate enclosures for both large and small dogs.
The projects are expected to cost nearly $1 million combined using money from the American Rescue Plan, which supports the Utica Prosperity Initiative.
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says construction will begin soon and both parks are expected to be finished by the end of fall.