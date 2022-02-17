Clarification sought about SUNY Poly’s future

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be this
afternoon through tonight, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze
potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cold front moves through late
tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet
and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Clarification sought about SUNY Poly’s future

  • Updated
  • 0

It’s not so much what was said, but what wasn’t said. Not a word was spoken at the Governor’s State-of-the-State Address, but on page 192 of her address was one line of text that could mean drastic changes for Oneida County. Oneida County District 8 Legislator Rick Flisnick explains.

"Well what she proposed was reunifying the Nanoscale Science and Engineering Program from SUNY Poly here in Marcy back to University of Albany."

Flisnick says the word ‘reunify’ basically means losing those programs at SUNY Poly. He’s not sure if there’s political motivation behind the proposal, but on paper it doesn’t make any sense.

"If we look at facts the college is growing. It’s one of the few thriving SUNY campuses that is increasing in student population. There’s these relationships that have been built locally, and its right next door. It’s on the same campus basically as our chip fab site."

Flisnick is talking about the nearly completed billion dollar Wolfspeed chip fab plant. The company is looking to hire qualified graduates of SUNY Poly to help grow the company. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente believes the Governor's proposal is just bad for business. 

"It sends a message that you know we’re not interested in the business connection here. We’re going to put these things where we think they should go."

Picente did have a zoom meeting with some of the Governor’s staff. He didn’t get any answers about the governor’s proposal, but did convey what losing the programs would mean to Oneida County.

"I can answer what it does to us and how detrimental it is to our economy and our educational system, you know our higher educational system here. I can answer that. They haven’t answered it. They don’t have an answer because there is no answer."

Why the proposal is even being considered is anybody’s guess.

"Quite frankly. My opinion. I think she got bad advice."

Recommended for you