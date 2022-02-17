Clarification sought about SUNY Poly’s future

It’s not so much what was said, but what wasn’t said. Not a word was spoken at the Governor’s State-of-the-State Address, but on page 192 of her address was one line of text that could mean drastic changes for Oneida County. Oneida County District 8 Legislator Rick Flisnick explains.
"Well what she proposed was reunifying the Nanoscale Science and Engineering Program from SUNY Poly here in Marcy back to University of Albany."
Flisnick says the word ‘reunify’ basically means losing those programs at SUNY Poly. He’s not sure if there’s political motivation behind the proposal, but on paper it doesn’t make any sense.
"If we look at facts the college is growing. It’s one of the few thriving SUNY campuses that is increasing in student population. There’s these relationships that have been built locally, and its right next door. It’s on the same campus basically as our chip fab site."
Flisnick is talking about the nearly completed billion dollar Wolfspeed chip fab plant. The company is looking to hire qualified graduates of SUNY Poly to help grow the company. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente believes the Governor's proposal is just bad for business.
"It sends a message that you know we’re not interested in the business connection here. We’re going to put these things where we think they should go."
Picente did have a zoom meeting with some of the Governor’s staff. He didn’t get any answers about the governor’s proposal, but did convey what losing the programs would mean to Oneida County.
"I can answer what it does to us and how detrimental it is to our economy and our educational system, you know our higher educational system here. I can answer that. They haven’t answered it. They don’t have an answer because there is no answer."
Why the proposal is even being considered is anybody’s guess.
"Quite frankly. My opinion. I think she got bad advice."