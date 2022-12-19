 Skip to main content
Clay sculpting classes available in Rome

Sculpting class

ROME, N.Y. -- If your New Year's Resolution is to start a new hobby, you're in luck -- registration is open for clay sculpting classes in Rome.

The class will teach basic to advanced fundamentals of clay sculpting. The class will run for one month, one day a week.

You get your choice of either Wednesdays from 6:30-8 p.m., Thursdays from 12:30-2 p.m. or Fridays from 4:30-6 p.m. Classes will take place at the E98 Art Studio & Gallery. The cost to take part is $140.

You will have to pre-register with a $20 deposit. To do so contact 315-240-3048 or send an email

