Cliff's Local Market opens in North Utica following gas station revamp

UTICA, N.Y. – After months of construction, Cliff’s Local Market opened in North Utica on Monday.
The site was formerly a full-service gas station and car wash, which was all torn down to make way for new gas pumps and the convenience store.
General Manager Peter Tamburro says they experienced some delays in construction as the crew waited on materials.
“The project has taken a while just because of supply chain issues, so we're happy to be open today and excited to have everyone stop in and check us out,” he said.
The Cliff’s Local Market offers made-to-order food, grab-and-go options a coffee bar, a beer cave and a seating area.
A grand opening ribbon cutting will be held at a later date.