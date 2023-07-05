Clinton Students Have Best Year in Kids Heart Challenge

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Kids at Clinton Elementary School had their best year yet participating in the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge.
"The Kids Heart Challenge is a fun and exciting event where your student learns about their heart while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association. It prepares your child for success through physical and emotional well-being," according to the Association.
115 elementary students in third to fifth grades raised $9,377.04 for the Association.
This is the most money students at CCS have raised in their over 20 years of participating in the program.
18 students also completed Finn's Mission. The Mission is named after a child who had 18 open-heart surgeries.
Finn's Mission was a way to get students to use the Kids Heart Challenge app to take different steps to reach their fundraising goal. The Mission also taught 25 Clinton Elementary School families how to use hands-only CPR.
On June 22, teachers and administrators joined the Kids Heart Challenge celebration with pies and silly string.