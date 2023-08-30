Clock Ticking for New York State Pistol Permit Holders

UTICA, N.Y. -- If you're a pistol permit holder in New York State, you might have to recertify online by tomorrow.
Oneida County has roughly 40,000 permit holders, and the County's assistant pistol licensing officer says it feels like many of them are calling his office with questions, seeking clarification, even though it's a state requirement.
Oneida County Assistant Pistol Licensing Officer Dan Sullivan breaks down the details.
"Anyone that was issued prior to September 2019, even if they had just done their recertification prior to that date, has to recertify their pistol license again," he said.
Sullivan said that from the volume of people calling his office with questions, a majority of permit holders in New York State up for recertification don't know they're supposed to do it by Aug. 31.