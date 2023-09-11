CNY Stair Climb Holds Annual Event

UTICA, N.Y. -- It has been 22 years since the tragic events of September 11.
The CNY Stair Climb has been going strong for 10 years, with a semi-simulation of the struggle that so many firefighters underwent to help those in the towers of the World Trade Center.
Every climber takes on 110 floors—55 up and 55 down—in turnout gear.
After the Stair Climb, each participant rings a bell in front of the State Office Building in Utica and announces whom they climbed for.
They also add their tags to the board.
When the last climber adds their tags, it's 423 in total.