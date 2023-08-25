CNY Stair Climb Still Needs Participants

UTICA, N.Y. -- There are just a couple of days left to sign up and take part in this year's CNY Memorial Stair Climb, honoring the first responders who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
Organizers are once again looking to have 423 participants to carry the names of the 423 first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, trying to save others.
According to event organizers, it's open to the public to participate.
Every portion of the climb is done in a manner that sparks discussion and pays tribute to the responders.
First responders climb 110 floors—the height of the former Twin Towers—while carrying a memorial tag with the name of a fallen responder on it. The tag is then placed on a memorial board at the completion of the climb.
The yearly event gives people an opportunity to recommit themselves to "never forget."
"Many of us in the area watched that unfold on television, and just like anything else, when you see something that massive take that long to fall, why things happen, when you come down here, and do the climb, we actually do it to the timeline on 9/11. And when you're here doing things, it doesn't feel like it's that long," Jeff Burkhart, event director for the CNY Memorial Stair Climb, said.
"This actually draws it out to the timeline, and it lets you get that experience of, 'Well, this is exactly how long they had before the tower came down.' This is why people weren't fully out of the building. This is why people are still going into the buildings," Burkhart said.
The Stair Climb is held each year at the State Office Building in downtown Utica.
This year, the event is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
The cost is $50 per person.
