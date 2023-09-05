'Coding Error' Slightly Delays City of Utica School Taxes By 1 Week

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Office of the City Comptroller sent out an advisory Tuesday afternoon about a slight delay in receiving school tax documentation.
"The City of Utica school tax bills have been delayed due to coding errors in the State’s file. The tentative date for mailing is Friday, Sept. 8, 2023," the Comptroller's office stated in a release.
The office usually has tax documentation mailed out by the end of August. Because of the coding error, that timeframe was delayed by about a week, officials said.
The office does anticipate that information will be available online by Sept. 6.
The online information can be viewed at cityofutica.com.
"The first installment is due by October 3, 2023; however, taxpayers have until October 31, 2023, to pay this installment without penalty," officials said.