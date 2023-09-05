 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be
found in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Coding Error' Slightly Delays City of Utica School Taxes By 1 Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Classroom

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Office of the City Comptroller sent out an advisory Tuesday afternoon about a slight delay in receiving school tax documentation. 

"The City of Utica school tax bills have been delayed due to coding errors in the State’s file. The tentative date for mailing is Friday, Sept. 8, 2023," the Comptroller's office stated in a release.

The office usually has tax documentation mailed out by the end of August. Because of the coding error, that timeframe was delayed by about a week, officials said. 

The office does anticipate that information will be available online by Sept. 6. 

The online information can be viewed at cityofutica.com

"The first installment is due by October 3, 2023; however, taxpayers have until October 31, 2023, to pay this installment without penalty," officials said. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

