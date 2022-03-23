Collins Aerospace holds hiring event in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Collins Aerospace is looking to fill several positions at the Rome facility, handheld a career fair Wednesday to talk with applicants about the jobs.
The company supplies power transmission systems for helicopters and other aircraft.
“When you see a helicopter fly over and you know you had a direct part in making that fly and making everyone in that aircraft safe - there's a sense of pride that is unique to the business,” said Tyler Loomis, operations manager.
Job openings at the facility include technicians, welders, engineers and machinists.
“Our business is growing especially over the next few years and we have very strong demand right now. we are stepping up for current and future,” said Michael Mack, general manager.
For more information or to apply for available positions, click here.