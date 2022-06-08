Colonial II in Rome to become first carbon-neutral public housing complex in New York

ROME, N.Y. – Rome will be the home of New York’s first carbon-neutral public housing building when rehabilitation is complete at the Colonial II Apartments on Cottage Street.
The Rome Housing Authority joined partner Beacon Communities and other local leaders on Wednesday for a groundbreaking at the site to kick off development.
The $41 million project will turn 99 apartments for seniors and people with disabilities into 74 one-bedroom affordable housing units that will be redesigned to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The complex will use onsite geothermal wells connected to ground source heat pumps for heating and cooling; utilize energy recovery ventilators to provide fresh air and exhaust stale air; use central heat pump hot water heaters with recirculation loops; and a solar field at the site will cover 98% of the annual electricity production in the building.
The complex will also have communal spaces, laundry facilities and a courtyard, as well as an updated façade.
According to the state, financing for the project came from $2 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate $16.6 million in equity, and $12.5 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal.
The project was also awarded $1 million through the Buildings of Excellence Competition held by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority because of its innovative and energy-efficient design.
The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.