Community mourns loss of New Hartford volunteer firefighter Dave Corr

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Fire Department and other local fire and law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of Dave Corr, a volunteer firefighter who passed away Thursday.
Dave has been actively involved in local fire and police departments for several years. The New Hartford Police Department says Dave started his law enforcement career in the 1970s. Dave’s son, Joe, followed his father’s footsteps and joined the department in 2000. Officer Joe Corr was killed in the line of duty in 2006.
Dave and his wife were known as ardent supporters of local police and fire, and several agencies took to social media Friday to express their condolences:
New Hartford Police Department
"The New Hartford Police Department extends our thoughts and prayers to the family of David Corr. Dave started his law enforcement career as an Officer with the Village of New Hartford Police Department during the 1970’s. His son, Joseph D. Corr; then followed in his Dad’s footsteps and became a member of this agency in 2000.
Tragically, in 2006, Joe lost his life in the line of duty serving our community. As our department suffered the loss of a member, it was Dave and his family that gave us the strength to carry on our commitment to serve and protect our community. After the death of his son, Dave became a leader in the law enforcement community by advocating for families that have lost a member in the line of duty.
This agency will be forever grateful to Dave for his unwavering support to law enforcement. We lost a good friend. Our sincere condolences are extended to his family during this difficult time."
Utica Police Department
"The Utica Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Corr family for the loss of a truly great individual. Dave and the Corr family are the most ardent supporters of law enforcement and we were saddened to hear of his passing yesterday.
Since their own tragedy in 2006 you could always count on Dave and his family to be at every event and supporting our local law enforcement community.
Our thoughts are with the Corr family. Thank you for everything you've done Dave."
Oneida County Sheriff's Office
"Sheriff Robert Maciol and the members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office send our sincere condolences to the family of Dave Corr and the entire New Hartford Fire Department as they lost a great man. He was a true friend and loyal supporter of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He gave so much to the community that he loved so dearly. God Speed to our friend & may you Rest In Peace."
Clark Mills Fire Department
"The Clark Mills Fire Department sends our thoughts and prayers to New Hartford Fire Department at this time for their loss of David Corr, and also to his family our sincere condolences at this time."