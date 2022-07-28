Community raises funds for family of mother killed in Camden house fire

CAMDEN, N.Y. – Nearly $25,000 has been raised for the family of 35-year-old Brittany Jones, who was killed in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden Monday night.
Brittany left behind her 12-year-old son and her husband, Aaron Jones.
Brittany was able to get her son out of the burning home safely before it was engulfed in flames.
“As a mother, you want nothing more than to protect your child, and that's what she did in her last moments, she protected her son and made sure that he got out safe,” said Megan Jones, Brittany’s sister-in-law.
Brittany worked in social services and was active in her community, volunteering at the VFW and concession stand for Camden Little League.
The little league organized a clothing drive for Brittany's husband and son and a GoFundMe page was also created to collect money for the family.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than $24,700 was donated to the GoFundMe.