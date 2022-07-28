 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
505 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                SULLIVAN
TIOGA                 TOMPKINS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA
WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA,
HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE, ITHACA, MILFORD,
MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO, ROME,
SAYRE, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, UTICA, WALTON,
WATKINS GLEN, AND WAVERLY.

Community raises funds for family of mother killed in Camden house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

CAMDEN, N.Y. – Nearly $25,000 has been raised for the family of 35-year-old Brittany Jones, who was killed in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden Monday night.

Brittany left behind her 12-year-old son and her husband, Aaron Jones.

Brittany Jones and family

Brittany was able to get her son out of the burning home safely before it was engulfed in flames.

“As a mother, you want nothing more than to protect your child, and that's what she did in her last moments, she protected her son and made sure that he got out safe,” said Megan Jones, Brittany’s sister-in-law.

Brittany worked in social services and was active in her community, volunteering at the VFW and concession stand for Camden Little League.

The little league organized a clothing drive for Brittany's husband and son and a GoFundMe page was also created to collect money for the family.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $24,700 was donated to the GoFundMe.

Video courtesy of WSTM

Recommended for you