Community shows gratitude on International Firefighters' Day

Firefighters risk their lives on a daily basis to keep the community safe, and Wednesday is a special day to honor these dedicated public servants on International Firefighters’ Day.
The date of May 4 was chosen because it's the feast day of St. Florian, the patron saint of all firefighters.
According to the IFFD website, communities are asked to ‘sound off’ at noon on May 4 to reflect on the commitment and sacrifices of firefighters across the world.
Local organizations took to social media to say ‘thank you.'