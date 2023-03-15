Compassion Coalition offices moving to Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- The Compassion Coalition has been experiencing growing pains.
"We have no more space. We maxed out our space," said Pastor Mike Servello. "We cannot fit any more product in our warehouse."
They also had geographic pains, being in the new downtown Utica hospital footprint. But they made an agreement with MVHS that once they found a suitable building, they'd sell their Lafayette Street building to them. They found a new building, in Herkimer County. The facility, on Industrial Park Drive, in Frankfort, is five times larger than the current administrative headquarters, in Utica. The freezer space alone here is the size of the entire Utica facility.
"The Compassion part of it gives away over $20 million a year in product. Wrap your head around that. Twenty million dollars a year and we're basically totally self sustained," says Servello. "This gives up the footprint, the logistics, to be able to do it."
They say the move will help to expand their mission, feed more hungry in the community, and remain self sustaining, thanks to their store, Bargain Grocery, which will remain in west Utica. They hope to be in their new, massive facility, in Frankfort, the end of April.