Concerns over Solar Energy projects: Kirkland

Atlas Renewables is looking to construct a solar farm in the Town of Kirkland, not far from the Sherill Brook Park in New Hartford. Their mission is to build a relatively small solar farm with the project consisting of Kirkland 1 a 5 megawatt power plant and Kirkland 2 a 4.6 megawatt plant. The project is getting opposition from several small organizations including Kirkland Trails. A not-for-profit organization with the goal of developing recreational trails. Dr. James Bramley is the President of Kirkland Trails.
"I’m a firm believer in renewable energy. I’m an environmentalist, and I think that that’s the future, but it needs to be used responsibly, they need to be placed in the right places, and I think those places exist even within Oneida County, but this is probably one of the worst places to put a solar project in my view."
While the organization does admit they’d like to develop trails through the property, the bigger concern is environmental. Hickory Creek Consulting was commissioned to do an environmental impact study of the proposed project, which includes clearcutting 65 acres of forest. The study concluded there could be potential flooding issues downstream where flooding issues already exist.
"The real flooding affects wouldn’t be felt by the town of Kirkland. It would be in the Town of New Hartford and Whitestown, which is perhaps one reason why we feel it really hasn’t gotten a lot of attention…because it won’t really affect the Town of Kirkland residents so much as the adjoining towns."
Because this is a small solar farm, the Town of Kirkland does have the authority to approve the process, but they may have trouble getting around some of their own rules. That’s because the Town of Kirkland has a solar ordinance, and written in their own local law is the consideration of specific objectives.
"Tree cutting. Removal of existing trees larger than 6 inches in diameter shall be minimized to the extent possible. Well this is an old growth forest, a mature forest which has many trees over 6 inches, and they’re going to clear cut every tree in there."
There is a planning board meeting scheduled for January 23. Once the planning board finalizes a proposal there needs to be a public hearing. This may be the only opportunity for local voices to be heard on the matter, which isn’t the case for many opposing solar projects.