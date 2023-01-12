Concerns over Solar Energy projects: Town of Columbia

San Diego, California based EDF Renewables is looking to build a 350 Megawatt Solar and 20 MW Battery Storage project in the Town of Columbia. The project is generating opposition from the community, and organizational groups like Protect Columbia are voicing their concerns. Protect Columbia Organizer Nathan Seamon talked about the groups objectives.
"Our group is about protecting Columbia. As it stands the proposed Columbia Solar Project would feature 2200 acres of land hosting solar panels, along with a potential battery storage system. 2200 acres equates to 10% of the town’s land."
The group has environmental concerns about the project, but sees a bigger issue.
"The Town of Columbia is predominately a dairy farming and crop land area, and to take off 2200 acres of tillable acreage and pasture able land in this day and age with the food supply and rising costs of food concerns. That’s a serious concern to us."
Oppose Columbia Solar signs are scattered all around the Town of Columbia, but the reality is local municipalities no longer have the authority to stop big solar. That’s because Albany lawmakers passed Article 94, which gives the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting the authority over larger solar farms. That means local municipalities have no jurisdiction over solar projects producing over 25 megawatts of power.
"Article 94c is a real game changer that the State signed into law in 2019, and that’s really taken home rule off the table for any project that is large enough that is large enough to transfer into 94c, and that’s a real concern for small towns like Columbia."
Despite the State’s authority, hundreds of residents plan to fight the proposed project.
"We have hundreds of people within the town and neighboring towns that support our efforts, and it’s one of those situations where it’s not over until it’s over. There’s a lot of technicalities that need to be dealt with. We’re working with legal expertise to help us though the process."
EDF has already acquired hundreds of acres of land, but has not submitted a permit to New York State as of yet.