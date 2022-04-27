Congress introduces music tax that’s troubling radio stations

Florida Congressman (D)22nd District Ted Deutch introduced a bill that would tax radio stations for the music being played. The American Federation of Musicians went to Congress hoping to get better compensation to music creators and artists for their work, but Roser Communications Network General Manager Grant Roser says there’s no need to get government involved.
"It’s already been taken care of privately because there’s been litigation through the court systems, and then there has been mediations to fix these problems."
Roser Communications Network already pays out between $40-$50 thousand dollars in copyright fees yearly. The bill introduced would add an additional $500 annually. You might think it’s a fairly nominal fee for what’s being proposed, but those fees can change if this becomes law.
"It’s a catch 22 for them. That’s why you can’t be too greedy because radio is how these people get promoted and are marketed."
There’s more and more music licensing companies jockeying for Musicians copyrights. Global Music Rights just opened up in March increasing competition, and that competition means higher costs for radio stations.
"So now the music licensing business has become a racket of who can shake down the music broadcasters for more money to give these artists more money."
This may open up the door to more taxation to broadcasters, but what does that mean for you?
"It wouldn’t affect our listeners. It just affects how hard we have to work to keep local advertisers coming back to advertise."
The higher the cost of business the harder the business has to work to cover that cost, or will the cost be passed along from the advertisers to the consumers?