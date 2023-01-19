Construction at the Utica Zoo

The Utica Zoo is undergoing some new construction and renovations. There’s a new exhibit for otters going in where the sea lions used to be, plumbing work happening where the crane and muntjac are housed, and the new welcoming center is still under construction. Even while those projects are underway, the zoo isn’t monkeying around. The Utica Zoo's Marketing & Community Engagement Manager Allie Snyder says they're planning for the future.
"Our primate building is hopefully our next major project. That’s you know a couple probably million dollar project. We will need to get additional funding."
Things are looking up at the zoo, and this primate project is probably long overdue.
"That was actually one of the first buildings that was built on zoo grounds. I believe it was in 1927, so it is an old building, and there is a lot of work that needs to be done so it’s appropriate, and animal welfare is on top mind."
For now the primate project will have to wait, as the zoo’s first priority is to finish the new welcome center.
"We ran into some supply chain issues just like everybody does with construction, but we’re not too far off from the completion date."
The zoo doesn’t have an official opening date for their welcoming center, but what is welcome are donations, and that’s what keeps the zoos day-to-day operations going.
"We are still looking for donations to help build that exhibit (the primate building renovation), as well as continue to build and upgrade all of our exhibits, and create more programming for the zoo."
The Utica Zoo remains open during the construction and operates throughout the winter. If you want to learn more about the zoo just click here: UticaZoo.org