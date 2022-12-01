Construction complete on first few homes at Rome's new Woodhaven development

ROME, N.Y. – Construction progress is noticeable at the Woodhaven development in Rome, where 250 homes will be built across 100 acres of land between Floyd Avenue and Park Drive.
The first seven homes are already built, and Project Manager Paul Lambert says although interest rates are high, this is an opportunity to buy a move-in ready home with a unique tax incentive.
A new homeowner would start by paying tax on 20% of the city’s assessed value of the home. That amount would grow by 5% each year for the next 18 years.
There are also rental options.
“We're seeing the market slow down a little bit. You know we're offering some rentals here on the first five homes that are up and available for move-in, so, if someone's looking to move into the community, but not quite commit to a sale, we're offering some rentals,” Lambert said.
Sixteen homes will be built during the second phase of the project, which is slated to begin in the spring.
“We're looking at the project as a five-phased project. We have some flexibility within the city to change production as we get through the development zone,” Lambert said.
The City of Rome is also investing more than $4 million into the project, which will pay for new water and sewer lines as well as road updates.
The entire development will eventually include 250 homes. It’s projected to be complete in about eight years.