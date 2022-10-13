Construction projects update

The bridge project along route 8 that crosses route 12 started 2 years ago, and remains on schedule. New York State Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Jim Piccola talked about how this and other projects around the area are coming along. We’ll start with the progress on the route 8 bridge.
"We have some miscellaneous paving and milling to do. Also striping, guide rail, overhead sign structures that need to be redone."
The route 8 bridge is scheduled to be completed in mid-November. Over in Ilion construction crews continue to work on the bridge project along route 5S.
"Diamond grind the bridge, put the grooves in, seal it, there will be paving going on, sidewalk, guiderail, and then there’s some landscaping."
You may see crews return in the spring to finish up with landscaping, as not everything can be planted this time of the year. The route 5S Bridge project in Ilion started this summer, and is scheduled to be completed in mid-November. Work continues on route 365 in Rome. The DOT is almost done with the roadwork there.
"There’s some U-turns in there. Trying to make it much safer with the intersections there."
There’s foundation work for some high mass lighting happening now, but the lights will have to wait until next year to go in. That project will be substantially completed by the end of November. The bridge on route 825 that passes over route 365 is moving right along. This project is expected to be completed by the end of November, but there’s still a lot to do.
"Last week they poured the bridge. Again we’ll go back. We need to do the diamond grinding once it comes out of cure, put the grooving in, we’ll be paving up to the approaches, followed by curbing and guiderail."
Bridgework on Judd Road that passes over the New York State Thruway is being delayed due to supply chain issues. Tioga Construction Company was not able to have the necessary steel manufactured and delivered to complete the project in 2022. The current detour will remain in place and the project is anticipated to be completed in the Spring of 2023. Department of Transportation Officials are asking the public to be patient, and continue to watch your speed in work zones, so those workers can put an end to the construction season.