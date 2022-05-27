Cooperstown Classis kicks off the summer season

It’s been 2 years since the Cooperstown Classic Legends Game has been played at Doubleday Field. The pandemic has had a big impact on local businesses, but 7th Inning Stretch CEO Frank Albertine believes this year things are getting back to normal.
"This usually happens every year. It hasn’t though, so now we’re starting to see these people, you know our return customers and stuff like that come finally back in. We haven’t seen you in a couple years. You know it’s very nice to kind of see everybody back in town."
The Village has several events happening this weekend like a golf tournament, concerts at Ommegang, and the General Clinton Canoe Regatta, but Village of Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh knows it’s baseball putting a smile on fans of all ages.
"We’re looking forward to a more normal season for our youth baseball camps, and they have a tremendous impact as well on the Village of Cooperstown."
Tara Burke the Executive Director of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce says the Cooperstown Legends Game is shaping up to be a breath of fresh air for baseball fans.
"It’s been greatly missed. It’s kind of the kickoff to our tourism season in a lot of way, so you know it’s just a great day of baseball on Doubleday Field."
Baseball Hall of Fame Vice President of Communications and Education Jon Shestakofsky tells us the event will draw in baseball fans from around the country, and bring them together like no other sport.
"Baseball is…it’s unlike other sports. I think we connect to the game a little differently, and that might be because the rules are exactly the same as they’ve been for generations and generations. It might be the pace of the game is a little slower, and when you’re at a game with your family maybe you’re making more of those interpersonal memories."