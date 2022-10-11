Corvette catches fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Smoke could be seen for miles after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Stewart’s around 2:30 p.m.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
The ramp to Route 840 westbound is closed until further notice. According to officials from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, there is damage to the pavement from the fire.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.