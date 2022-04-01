County Executive Picente circulates petition to keep College of Nanoscale Science & Engineering at SUNY POLY

Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., is asking citizens to sign a petition to keep the state trom strippiing SUNY POLY of its College of Nanoscale Science and Technology, and giving it to Albany. There was a line in the governor's state of the state address that proposed moving the program to University of Albany. Picente says this would dramatically impact the county's economic development and ability to attract the best of the best minds in the field. Why a petition? Power of the people, says Picente.
"Sometimes it's not enough for the county executive or the senator or the assemblywoman to make some noise about somethiNg or to oppose it. It does take the will of the people," says Picente.
The county executive also says he's been unable to get an audience with the governor about this, and he's been trying for months.
"This started back in January. We went through radio silence for almost the entire month of February on this after asking, after writing letters, asking for meetings, making phone calls, talking to people. I do n't know who else I could talk to in the governor's office that I haven't already except the governor, herself," says Picente.