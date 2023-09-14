County Executives Share Challenges Their Districts Face During Conference at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. -- County executives from around New York State were at Turning Stone Resort Casino this week for the New York Association of Counties annual fall conference.

Historic Conference Happening in Oneida County This is the first time the New York State Association of Counties held their fall conference in Oneida County, and it just so happens to be the largest fall conference they've ever had.

During the conference, a handful of the county executives broke away from workshops for a press conference, which was intended to update the media on challenges they're all currently facing.

Among those challenges is the migrant crisis.

The consensus among the county executives at the press conference was that the crisis is being fumbled at the state and federal level.

"What we're seeing in New York State right now is an epic disaster," Orange County Executive Steve Newhouse said.

"The immigration policy is a national embarrassment. There is no cooperation between the White House, the governor of New York State and the mayor. They're all pointing fingers at each other. The situation is getting worse and worse," Newhouse said.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente gave heated comments on the state's effort to move certain county elections to even years.

"Their reasons for doing this are, quite frankly, a lie. They say it's going to save money. We still have to run elections in those odd years," Picente said.

"Why did they do it? Let's be real frank. They did it so that all of us and legislators and others would have to make a choice if we wanted to run for statewide office. Plain and simple. It's ridiculous. It's political," he said.

The county leaders also talked about Medicaid challenges they face.