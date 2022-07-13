County, state leaders take aim at New York's new gun laws

A senator and county executive joined two Central New York sheriffs and four assembly members today, to put a bullseye on New York's new gun laws, which they say have no chance of preventing gun crime.
"This isn't going to make our communities any safer. It's not going to make anybody any safer. This is just putting a restriction on already law-abiding citizens," said Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-101.
"If you ask how many valid pistol permit holders have committed violent crimes with that weapon that they have on their pistol permit, the answer's gonna be zero," says Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
If there was a surprising voice in this chorus, it was that of Democratic Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon; same party as the governor, who advanced the new gun laws.
"More importantly, I represent the people of the 119th," said the Assemblywoman. "An individual that's law abiding has the right to carry. The individual that is not is the individual that we have to be looking at."
They have a plan. While they're not confident in its passage, they couldn't do nothing.
"We are introducing a bill as of today, to repeal everything that was done. I know it doesn't stand a very good chance, obviously, because they have super majorities that have passed this but nonetheless we are putting that bill in to show that the way this was done and what it represents will do nothing for what it's intended or presented to do," said Senator Joseph Griffo, R-47.
But they are hopeful that the courts will do what the entire state legislature likely won't.
"I think the hope is like my colleagues have said, that someone will receive a stay until this could be worked out," said Griffo.
Republican congressional candidate, Carl Paladino, has filed suit in federal court, specifically challenging the part of the law that prohibits guns in private business unless the owner posts a sign, saying that they're permitted. A court-granted stay would put New York's gun laws on hold while the court considers a challenge to them.
In the meantime, the people on the third-floor deck of the state office building in Utica, today, fear New York's new gun laws will make criminals out of law abiding citizens and force some terrifying decisions.
"I'm in a public place, someone comes in and they plan on doing harm to other people using a firearm. I have my firearm. I have to make the decision about whether or not to take that person out and possibly give up my means of making a living, becoming a criminal," says Assemblyman John Salka, R-121.
The new state laws take effect Sept. 1.