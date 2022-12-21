County-wide Fentanyl Alert Issued

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a County-wide Fentanyl awareness alert. There’s been 465 overdoses this year. That’s over 100 more from last year, and there’s bee 14 more overdose deaths. Oneida County Opioid Task Force Coordinator Lisa Worden talked about the County's concerns.
"81 people so far this year have died. I mean that is an epidemic. We’re losing people at an alarming rate. We’re seeing clusters of overdoses that are happening, and overdoses are preventable."
Oneida County issued the alert to educate the public and drug users that there’s the potential of receiving lethal doses of fentanyl in any kind of drug. The Center for Family Life and Recovery is encouraging the use of fentanyl test strips that determine if fentanyl is present in the drug you’re about to use, and even though it may be legal, that includes marijuana. CFLR's Executive Director Cassandra Sheets has concerns about the perception of marijuana use.
"The biggest disservice to our young people and our community is normalizing that use because you are saying that that impairment is not a big deal, and they’re lacing that stuff with it too."
In an effort to prevent more death and insure rapid access to the community, Oneida County started a program called Save a Life Campaign. The Oneida County Health Department is sending out Naloxone distribution kits that can be used to save the life of someone overdosing.
"In 2020 we were tracking this data and we saw that about 9% of the Narcan administrations were by bystanders or bystander involved. 2022 28%. That’s what we want to see."
Anyone can get an overdose rescue kits through the County Health Department. All they ask is that you take a brief 10-15 minute online training session. To request a kit go to this website: