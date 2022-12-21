 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

County-wide Fentanyl Alert Issued

  • 0

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a County-wide alert as Fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise.

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a County-wide Fentanyl awareness alert. There’s been 465 overdoses this year. That’s over 100 more from last year, and there’s bee 14 more overdose deaths. Oneida County Opioid Task Force Coordinator Lisa Worden talked about the County's concerns. 

"81 people so far this year have died. I mean that is an epidemic. We’re losing people at an alarming rate. We’re seeing clusters of overdoses that are happening, and overdoses are preventable."

Oneida County issued the alert to educate the public and drug users that there’s the potential of receiving lethal doses of fentanyl in any kind of drug. The Center for Family Life and Recovery is encouraging the use of fentanyl test strips that determine if fentanyl is present in the drug you’re about to use, and even though it may be legal, that includes marijuana. CFLR's Executive Director Cassandra Sheets has concerns about the perception of marijuana use. 

"The biggest disservice to our young people and our community is normalizing that use because you are saying that that impairment is not a big deal, and they’re lacing that stuff with it too."

In an effort to prevent more death and insure rapid access to the community, Oneida County started a program called Save a Life Campaign. The Oneida County Health Department is sending out Naloxone distribution kits that can be used to save the life of someone overdosing.

"In 2020 we were tracking this data and we saw that about 9% of the Narcan administrations were by bystanders or bystander involved. 2022 28%. That’s what we want to see."

Anyone can get an overdose rescue kits through the County Health Department. All they ask is that you take a brief 10-15 minute online training session. To request a kit go to this website: 

www.ocopioidtaskforce.org

Recommended for you