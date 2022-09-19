Coyote caught on camera tussling with dogs in back yard of Chadwicks home

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – Three people were treated after coming into contact with a coyote in Chadwicks last week.
A backyard Ring camera caught two dogs tussling with a coyote around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.
The video shows a man sprinting outside to chase off the coyote and save the two dogs.
The Oneida County Health Department was contacted, however, because the coyote ran off, there is no way to know if it was rabid.
The two dogs, who were up to date on their rabies shots, only needed boosters due to potential exposure.
The three people who were only exposed to the coyote's saliva were treated as a precaution.