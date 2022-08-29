 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Crash between tractor-trailer, pickup truck stops eastbound traffic on Thruway in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- Thruway traffic was backed up for five hours headed east between exits 30 and 31 Monday morning due to a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Schuyler.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in a construction zone. The tractor-trailer jackknifed against the concrete barrier blocking all eastbound lanes.

Traffic was diverted off of Exit 31 in Utica for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Authorities opened one lane of traffic after clearing the tractor-trailer around 10:30 a.m. The other lane remained closed for guide rail repair and reopened around noon.

State police say no one was hurt.

