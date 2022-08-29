Crash between tractor-trailer, pickup truck stops eastbound traffic on Thruway in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- Thruway traffic was backed up for five hours headed east between exits 30 and 31 Monday morning due to a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Schuyler.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in a construction zone. The tractor-trailer jackknifed against the concrete barrier blocking all eastbound lanes.
Traffic was diverted off of Exit 31 in Utica for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
Authorities opened one lane of traffic after clearing the tractor-trailer around 10:30 a.m. The other lane remained closed for guide rail repair and reopened around noon.
State police say no one was hurt.