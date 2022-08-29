Crash between tractor-trailer, pickup truck stops eastbound traffic on Thruway

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- Traffic was backed up for miles on the New York State Thruway headed east between exits 30 and 31 Monday morning due to a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Schuyler.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in a construction zone. The tractor-trailer jackknifed against the concrete barrier blocking all eastbound lanes.
Traffic was diverted off of Exit 31 in Utica for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
Authorities opened one lane of traffic after clearing the tractor-trailer around 11:30 a.m. The other lane will remain closed for guide rail repair.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt or the extent of any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.