CRC Raceway in Rome closing temporarily following fire

ROME, N.Y. – Fire crews were able to put out a fire at CRC Raceway and Hobbies in Rome Wednesday night before it spread to other parts of the building.
Firefighters were called to the business on Martin Street around 9 p.m.
CRC has an indoor remote control race car track, which is where Rome fire officials say the fire started. When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out of the front window, damaging the exterior and roof above it.
Officials say the fire was contained to the indoor race room and quickly extinguished. However, the room did sustain extensive damage.
According to a post on social media, the business will be closed temporarily as repairs are made and racing will be suspended until further notice.
The cause is under investigation but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.