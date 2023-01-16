Create pottery at Ladies' night in Old Forge Wednesday

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The View Center in Old Forge is offering a ladies' night on Wednesday where those who attend can enjoy a drink while making a pocket planter.
Pottery Manager, Alaina Hall will give step-by-step instructions to the class, whether you're a beginner or experienced. Attendees will learn how to build, texture, stamp and glaze their pieces.
The cost to attend the event is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The fee includes materials and a drink. Pre-registration is a requirement and can be done at The View's website.