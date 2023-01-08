Crews battle fire at former Word of Life Church

CHADWICKS, N.Y.--Firefighters in Chadwicks battled a fire at the former Word of Life Church Sunday night.
Crews were first dispatched around 10 p.m. for a possible structure fire. When they arrived, they found a fire in the basement.
Crews from multiple fire departments including Willowvale, New Hartford, Sauquoit and Yorkville were all on scene.
The church was the site of a horrific beating in 2015 that received worldwide coverage. Brothers Christopher and Lucas Leonard were beaten by members of the congregation, including their own family.
Lucas, 19, later died from his injuries. Their parents and sisters were sentenced to prison as a result. Their mother, Deborah Leonard, was released in January of 2020.