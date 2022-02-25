Crews battle raging house fire in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews are still at the scene where a Sylvan Beach home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.
The crews were called to the two-story house on Park Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Videos posted to Facebook show flames engulfing both floors of the home, with thick, black smoke billowing out of it.
A neighboring home also appears to have been significantly damaged.
Firefighters had the flames under control by 3 p.m., but were still dousing the remnants to prevent a rekindling.
Main Street and Park Avenue are closed from 17th Avenue to 19th Avenue to allow crews to continue working at the scene.
It is not yet clear if anyone was home when the fire started or what may have caused it.
Limited details are available at this time, but NEWSChannel 2 is staying on the story.
This is a developing story and will be updated.