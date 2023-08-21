Crews Battling House Fire on Mckennan Road in East Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Crews are battling a house fire on Mckennan Road in East Herkimer.
Intense flames that burned nearby trees were coming from the house at 415 Mckennan Rd.
Smoke could reportedly be seen from this fire from miles away.
Getting water to the scene has been a burden too.
The water was trucked in by tanker.
There is no word at this point on whether the people who live in the house were there when the fire started.
The house appears to be destroyed.
We will check in with fire crews later in the day for updates on this.
This is a developing story; details will be posted as they become available.