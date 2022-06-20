Crews called to late-night fire at New Hartford apartment complex

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to Hillside Garden Apartments on Oxford Road in New Hartford late Sunday night after a fire broke out in one of the units.
Part of one of the rooms was on fire with flames reportedly visible from under the door.
Firefighters arrived just after 11 p.m. and were at the scene for more than an hour.
Limited details are available at this time regarding possible injuries, the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to the New Hartford Fire Department for more information.