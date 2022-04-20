Crews continue to work on restoring power to thousands across the Mohawk Valley

More than 20,000 people are still without power across Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties following heavy snowfall Tuesday that left trees and wires down across the region.
National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas Corporation crews have been cleaning up debris from the storm and working on restoring power since early Tuesday morning.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, thousands were still without power in each county:
- Oneida County: 3,907
- Herkimer County: 7,263
- Otsego County: 10,383
National Grid is distributing dry ice and bottled water at the following locations from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday:
- Middleville Fire Department, 41 N. Main St.
- Whitesboro Fire Department, 171 Oriskany Blvd.
Warming stations are also set up at the following places:
Oneida County
- Sauquoit Fire Department
Herkimer County
- Old Forge Fire Department
- Eagle Bay Fire Department
- Poland Fire Department
- Midtown Apartments in Herkimer
- Mount Markham Middle School in West Winfield
- Mohawk Reform Church in Mohawk
Otsego County
- Oneonta Armory on Academy Street
- Clark’s Sports Center in Cooperstown
- SUNY Oneonta for SUNY and Hartwick students
Estimated restorations times vary, but many are expected to be without power until Friday.