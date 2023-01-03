Crews fix water main break at bridge construction site in Ilion

UTICA, N.Y. – Crews have repaired a water main break on East River Drive in Ilion near the bridge construction site along Steele Creek.
The main broke Monday morning and crews have been working on repairs since then. They initially had a hard time shutting the water off in that area, but were eventually able to keep it off long enough to fix the main.
Mayor John Stevens says no boil water advisory has been issued.
The village had seven water main breaks reported in December and this one was the first of the new year.