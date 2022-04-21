Crews working on power restoration; dry ice and bottled water still available

Thousands of people were still without power Thursday, three days after heavy snow caused outages across the Mohawk Valley.
National Grid and NYSEG are reporting the following updated outage statistics as of 10 a.m. Thursday:
- Oneida County: 1,066
- Herkimer County: 1,710
- Otsego County: 6,444
National Grid will be distributing dry ice and bottled water at the Poland and Old Forge fire departments from noon until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
In Otsego County, there will be dry ice and water at the Unadilla and West Exeter fire stations from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., or while supplies last.
The Laurens Fire Department will be open as a warming station until 4 p.m. as well.
The Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown is also operating as an emergency shelter until further notice.
The company is working on restoration and expects power to be back for most people by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.