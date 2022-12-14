Water main repaired in Yorkville after leaving some without water Wednesday morning

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Yorkville that interrupted water service at a few local businesses Wednesday morning starting around 4:30 a.m.
The water main is located on Oriskany Boulevard near Holland Farms. The westbound lane will be closed until the repairs are made.
Some residents in Whitesboro have also reported brown water and other water pressure issues in that area.
The Mohawk Valley Water Authority has not issued a boil water advisory at this time, and says the repairs should be completed by Wednesday afternoon.