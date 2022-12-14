 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of 7 to 15 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could
potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


Water main repaired in Yorkville after leaving some without water Wednesday morning

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Yorkville that interrupted water service at a few local businesses Wednesday morning starting around 4:30 a.m.

The water main is located on Oriskany Boulevard near Holland Farms. The westbound lane will be closed until the repairs are made.

Some residents in Whitesboro have also reported brown water and other water pressure issues in that area.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority has not issued a boil water advisory at this time, and says the repairs should be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

